JK: Omar rejects reports of alliance with PDP

[India], Jul 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed the report of Congress and People's Democratic Party (PDP) forging an alliance in order to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media, Omar said that Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had earleir refuted 'rumours' of an alliance, so the matter should not be stretched further.

"Today, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had refuted all such rumours of Congress and PDP forming government in Jammu and Kashmir. If Azad Sahab had rejected all such claims then there is nothing more to say about it," Abdullah said.

Earlier on July 1, Azad ruled out the report emerged on the media of any alliance with PDP "now or in the future". He also denied report of meeting any PDP leaders. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Delhi on Friday night, which set the political circle abuzz. The Congress also called a meeting on Kashmir today to discuss the future strategy of the party in the state. (ANI)