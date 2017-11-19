JK police arrest three JeM terrorists from Budgam

[India], November 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit terrorists from Budgam district of central Kashmir.

Police recovered one SLR, pistol and grenades from them.

Acting on a specific input about the movement of terrorists in Budgam, a joint checkpoint was set up by Budgam police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles and 43 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Chadoora-Budgam road.

During the checking, a suspicious vehicle was spotted and when security forces signaled to stop the vehicle, one of the terrorist tried to lob grenade.

Fortunately, the security personnel acted swiftly and apprehended him along with two other terrorists. The terrorists were identified as Mohd Maqbol Malla and Gowher Ahmad both from Bandzoo and Azad Ahmad Lone from Lelhar, Kakapora of Pulwama district. Further investigation is underway. Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid was gunned down along with five other Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists by security forces during Bandipora encounter yesterday. (ANI)