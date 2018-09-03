J'Khand CM in China, pitches for cooperative society in agriculture

[China], Sep 03 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is on a five-day visit to China, has said that farmers in the state also can benefit through cooperative society in agriculture.

After visiting a farmers' cooperative society in China's Shunyi, the Chief Minister said that such societies would provide them with the opportunity to use modern agricultural technology and their profit from agriculture production would increase.

"The cooperatives of farmers in the field of agriculture in China have made significant contributions to the economy. In Jharkhand as well, this kind of cooperative society can be formed, who will not only be involved in the process of producing or sowing the crops but also participate in the market system independently and can give maximum benefit to the farmers," Das said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the farmers in Shunyi for detailed information about the production of the crops and techniques used for it. Shunyi is famous for China's important Green Food Production Base and Agricultural Science Demonstration Area. During his visit, Das was accompanied by Minister of Rural Development Neelkanth Singh Munda, Urban Development Minister C.P. Singh, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Amar Kumar Bauri, Development Commissioner DK Tiwari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Sunil Kumar Varnwal and Chief Minister's Chief Secretary Anjan Sarkar. (ANI)