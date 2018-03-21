JNU admin. appeal agitators to restore normalcy in campus

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday appealed the agitators, strikers and protesters to refrain from their activities to restore normalcy in the campus.

Administration's appeal comes days after students of JNU took to the streets to protest against Professor Johri, who has been granted bail in sexual harassment cases.

A statement released by the administration, it read as "To make all efforts possible to restore normalcy in the campus and allow the Schools/Centres to function without interruptions. Some Schools/Centres, such as the School of Art and Aesthetics, Centre for French and Francophone Studies, and Centre for Historical Studies have been locked down or blockaded by some agitating students."

"Holding of JNU Entrance Examinations-related viva-voce, M. Phil/ PhD viva voce, classes, mid-semester examinations are facing enormous difficulties," the statement added. The JNU administration further noted that the campus has been witnessing agitations, which will affect a large numbers of students. "The interests of student and teacher community have been damaged beyond repair. While the agitators make loud sloganeering and beat drums, the staff members have found it difficult to work in peace. The administrative staff are bearing the brunt due to the agitators," the statement further pointed. "JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU)have combined their efforts by calling for total university strike that does not serve the interests of JNU community and they are to be blamed for the prevailing chaos in the campus," the press added. The administration finally stated that they stand by the rules and regulations and is determined to resolve any genuine grievance or difficulty of the JNU community according to the rules, regulations and norms of the university. (ANI)