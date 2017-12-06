JNU cancels Subramanian Swamy's talk on 'Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has cancelled BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s talk on Ram Mandir, while another event with CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat was given a go-ahead.

In a note, warden of Koyna Hostel — where Subramanian’s talk on “Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” was scheduled — said that “competent authority has decided that no talk will take place in the hostel. Hence the event has been cancelled.”

While the event had been planned by the students of the School of Languages and Sanskrit Centre, another faction of student leaders welcomed the move saying “the Ayodhya dispute is subjudice” and thus it should not be discussed and debated upon.

The student organizers, who identify themselves as "Hindu samarthak", had sent out an invitation for the December 6 event to mark the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition to "salute the martyrs of Ram Janmabhoomi movement". Mishra, who is known also known as the 'Yogi of JNU' because of his saffron attire, told News 18, "There was no such problem earlier, we had sent out the invite and it was all finalized. Suddenly, the administration showed its anti-Ram and anti-Hindu face." He added, "If it was Nivedita Menon, they would have let it happen. If there would be a meet on anti-Indian forces that shout 'Bharat tere tukde honge', they would have not cancelled it. Is Ram not part of India?" Moreover, Mishra is fuming over the fact that while his event was, another event of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on "Reclaiming the Republic: In Defence of Our Syncretic Culture, Constitutional Morality and Secularism" at Sabarmati Hostel is still on. The speakers for the second event were Prakash Karat, Prof Jayati Ghosh from JNU, Kavita Krishnan Secretary and Albeena Shakil, former JNUSU President. The Subramaniam Swamy event was being organized by motley of independent students affiliated with the ABVP. "We identify ourselves as JNU's Hindu samarthak students and it was our initiative to talk about Ram, who is part of Indian culture. I am planning to bring together students with similar affiliations under a Sangh, in order to work together and better." Mishra, who had also contested for the recent JNUSU elections, calls himself, "Ambedakrite Yogi" and a "Hindu leader of JNU." He has written a chalisa for BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. Shabana Ali, a student leader from BAPSA and Centre for Arts and Aesthetic said, "There is no question of this talk as the Ayodhya dispute is subjudice. We cannot forget the violence that followed after the mosque demolition. It is a sensitive issue. The administration has taken the right decision."