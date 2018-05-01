JNU: Delhi HC reserves order on student protest ban

[India] May 1(ANI): The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday reserved a judgment order on a plea filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) seeking a ban on student protest.

The university's plea, sought contempt action against students who allegedly violated the order.

JNU earlier moved to the Delhi HC claiming that its order dated August 9, 2017, asking students not to protest within 100 metres of the administrative block which includes several offices including that of the vice-chancellor, was being violated.

The court has now directed parties to file written submission till tomorrow. It come at a time when on February 15, a group of JNU students violated the court order by allegedly blocking the entry of the administration block demanding a meeting with the Vice-chancellor Dinesh Kumar against the compulsory attendance system imposed on the university students.(ANI)