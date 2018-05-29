JNU prof cannot take charge as hostel warden, directs Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Kumar Johri, accused of sexually harassing women students, not to take charge as warden of any girls hostel.

The high court also asked the fact-finding committee, formed to probe the matter, to decide on his suspension.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on August 17.

The high court, on April 25, issued notices and sought a reply from the authorities, Delhi Police, and Johri on a plea filed by female students seeking Johri's suspension and a declaration that he should not be allowed to enter the university campus.

In March, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted bail to Johri. He was released on bail hours after he was arrested by the police. At least nine women had filed FIRs against the professor from the School of Life Sciences, accusing him of sexual harassment. (ANI)