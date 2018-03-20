JNU professor accused of sexual harassment granted bail

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Johri, who is accused of sexually harassing female students.

Johri was out on bail hours after he was arrested by the Delhi police on charges of sexual harassment.

At least nine women now have filed FIRs against Professor Atul Johri from the School of Life Sciences, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The students have deemed the suspension of the professor as important because he continues to hold several academic and administrative posts and also that there is a possibility of his interference with the investigation yet to be conducted against him. (ANI)