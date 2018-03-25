JNU protest: 2 cops suspended for manhandling journalist

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): One woman constable and a head constable (male) of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) were suspended on Sunday, for mishandling a photo journalist's camera who was covering the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, on March 23.

On the basis of complaint filed by the photo journalist, who had alleged snatching of her camera, a case was registered and taken up for investigation.On the basis of a preliminary inquiry, the constables were suspended for their unprofessional conduct during crowd control at the protest, the Delhi police said.

Further vigilance inquiry in the matter is underway. Earlier, a woman journalist filed a complaint alleging molestation by the Delhi Cantt Station House Officer (SHO) during the JNU protest march. She also alleged that another female journalist was also manhandled by female cop during the protest. (ANI)