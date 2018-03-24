JNU protest: Journalists, police engage in heated argument

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): A group of journalists on Saturday engaged into a heated argument with the police outside Delhi Police Headquarters over alleged molestation and assault of female journalists during Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest march.

The altercation happened when the journalists gathered outside Delhi Police Headquarters in protest against alleged molestation of woman journalist by Delhi Cantt SHO and manhandling of another female journalist by police during JNU protest march yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly. Calling the incident unfortunate, the Delhi Police PRO, Madhur Verma, tender an apology and called for constructive and corrective measures. A woman photojournalist had yesterday filed a complaint alleging molestation by a policeman during the JNU protest march. Another female journalist was also manhandled by policewoman during the protest march which was carried out by the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTU) and students demanding suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment. To disperse the protestors, the Delhi police resorted to lathi charge and fired water cannons on thousands of JNU students and teachers near INA market while they were marching towards Parliament to protest. (ANI)