JNU protest: Police apologises, assures inquiry in journalist molestation case

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): A day after a woman photojournalist filed a complaint alleging molestation by a policeman during the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest march, the Delhi Police on Saturday said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly.

The journalist yesterday filed the complaint against Delhi Cantt Station House Officer (SHO), alleging that the police official molested her during the protest march.

"We have taken strong cognizance of the matter and an inquiry has been ordered. Delhi police and me personally have always maintained that the media is an integral part of our democracy. We have always provided access to information and at our end have always tried to ensure media personnel covering the police don't face any problems while doing their job," Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said.

Calling the incident unfortunate, Verma tender an apology and called for constructive and corrective measures. "Yesterday's incident was a very unfortunate one. Our deepest apologies to the media. Our intention wasn't to obstruct the media from doing its job. In the confusion, some female police personnel mistook the photojournalist as a protestor. While that is still not an excuse, I would like to stress it was completely by accident," he said. He further requested the protestors to call off the protest and asked them to meet him at the PRO office to resolve the matter. "I would request all of you to call off the protest at 3 today. Instead, let's meet for coffee at 3 at the PRO office at PHQ to address all your grievances. What has happened is very unfortunate and therefore let's take constructive and corrective measures," he added. The female photojournalist was also manhandled by policewoman during the protest march which was carried out by the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTU) and students demanding suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment. They were also protesting against the removal of several department heads and a coordinator for not complying with the university's new attendance rules. The Delhi police on Friday resorted to lathi charge and fired water cannons on thousands of JNU students and teachers near INA market while they were marching towards Parliament to protest. (ANI)