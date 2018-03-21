JNU sexual assault case: Shocked to see Professor granted bail, say complainants

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The complainants from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who alleged Professor Atul Johri of sexual harassment, on Wednesday said that they were shocked after he was granted bail.

The complainants further stated that professor Johri enjoys the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"If we didn't speak out now, then other women who would have to work with, or under Professor Atul Johri would have suffered. We were shocked after he was given bail in a few minutes yesterday," the complainants said at a press conference in the JNU campus.

"JNU administration has not taken any action. Lot of pressure on us to withdraw the cases," complainants added. Earlier in the day, a press statement issued by the complainants read, "We have taken immense courage to come out and speak up. We have put our academic career and professional life at stake. For so many years so many women have been subjected to sexual harassment. If we don't speak up now, the situation will not change and other female students who are going to pursue their research under Atul Johri's super vision would have to go-through similar experiences". "We were shocked the way the accused received bail yesterday. We went to the Vasant Kunj Police Station on March 16 with multiple complaints but only one FIR was lodged. Delhi Police did not even seek remand of the accused for further interrogation," the statement further added. The complainants also claimed that they were being "pressured" by supporters of Professor Johri, who claims to enjoys the backing of the BJP and the RSS. "The accused, who is a vocal supporter of the BJP/RSS, has said that we are Left supporters and it is a political conspiracy. While the truth remains that many of us are registered members and supporters of the ABVP," the complainants stated. "Delhi Police did not even seek remand of the accused for further interrogation. The JNU administration has so far not taken any action against him. They even have not acknowledged the fact that we have already approached them to suspend him as well as that FIRs have been lodged and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent them notices," the press statement noted. Meanwhile, The students of JNU once again took to the streets to protest against the JNU professor Johri, who has been granted bail in sexualharassment cases. (ANI)