JNU student disappearance case: CBI files status report in Delhi HC

[India], May 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a status report and mobile forensic report in Delhi High Court in connection with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed missing case.

The court has fixed July 12 as the next date of hearing.

Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year student of M.Sc Biotechnology at JNU, went missing after an alleged brawl with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) at Mahi-Mandvi Hostel on October 15, 2016.

An FIR was registered on 16 October 2016 for kidnapping and wrongful confinement of Najeeb at the Vasant Kunj police station based on the complaint of Najeeb's parents. Extensive searches by the Delhi police turned up nothing. They also issued a reward of Rs1,00,000 for information about Najeeb. The case was later handed over to a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Delhi police and finally to the Crime Branch on 11 November 2016. The Delhi police also raised the reward amount to Rs 5,00,000. Finally, on March 16, 2017, the Delhi High Court transferred the case to the CBI. (ANI)