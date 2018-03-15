JNU student goes missing

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): A 26-year-old Jawarlal Nehru University (JNU) student, who is currently pursuing an Integrated M Phil and PhD course, has been missing from last four days.

The girl, identified as Pooja Kasana, hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The Vasant Kunj Police had filed an FIR based on Pooja's father complaint. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that the girl resided at a hostel in the University campus.

The father further informed that the last time the family had a conversation with Pooja was on March 10, when she told her father that she was eating out with her friends and would return late.

Later, finding her phone not reachable on several occasions the family reached the University and found that her hostel room locked. A case has been registered under section 365 of Indian Panel Code (IPC) and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)