JNU students clash with Police, seek action against professor accused of sexual assault

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Amidst protests staged by Jawahar Lal Nehru (JNU) students against a professor accused of sexually harassing multiple students, clashes broke out between police officials and the students in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were agitating.

"Matter is being dealt according to law. Notice has been issued and he (JNU professor accused of sexual harassment) has been called tomorrow to join the investigation," said Milind Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi.

At least nine women now have filed FIRs against Professor Atul Johri from the School of Life Sciences, accusing him of sexual harassment. The students have deemed the suspension of the professor as important, because he continues to hold several academic and administrative posts and also that there is a possibility of his interference with the investigation yet to be conducted against him. (ANI)