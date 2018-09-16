JNUSU elections: Left races ahead of ABVP

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): The Left Unity has established a significant lead over the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on all four positions in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU).

After counting of 4,136 votes, the Left Unity is leading with 439 votes in the presidential election, with ABVP in the second position with 171.

The Left Unity is also leading in the election for the Vice President (543) and General Secretary (479), while ABVP are trailing with 183 (VP) and 204 (GS) votes each, receptively.

For the position of Joint Secretary, the Left is ahead with 419 votes while the ABVP is trailing with 243 votes. The counting of the votes, which began on Saturday, came to a standstill for a brief period after ABVP members allegedly attacked the School of International Studies building where the ballot boxes were stored, breaking the glasses of the building. The JNU Election Commission (EC) had demanded an unconditional apology from the ABVP as several EC members got injured in the attack. Results are expected to be announced shortly. (ANI)