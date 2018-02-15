Job Fair 2018 begins in Delhi today; Know timings, registration and other details

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government is all set to begin a two-day job fair from today. The fair will be held at Tyagraj Stadium, New Delhi and will end on February 16.





"The two-day job fair will be organised from February 15 to February 16. In the fair, around 15,237 job offers will be available,” said an official statement. In 2017 November, a similar job fair was held where 74 companies participated to fill 11,500 vacancies.





This year, over 100 companies are expected to participate in the fair. This the third job fair conducted by the Delhi government. Employment Minister Gopal Rai said the interested candidates must enroll themselves in the job fair to participate and need to select companies as per their educational qualifications.