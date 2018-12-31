Jodhpur bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Ahmedabad

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): A SpiceJet Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flight departed from here at 1509 hours for Jodhpur on Monday. At 1515 hours, the pilot informed Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft had pressurisation failure.

ATC immediately facilitated priority landing of the aircraft. The flight landed safely at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

As per a statement from SpiceJet, "The total number of persons on board was 83 including two infants and four crew. All the passengers are safe and the airline is making arrangements to connect the passengers to Jodhpur either via Delhi or Mumbai."

Moreover, the passengers have also been offered road transport. "Those passengers who have desired to cancel their journey have been given a full refund of the airfare," added the statement. (ANI)