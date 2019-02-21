Jodhpur: HC rejects rape convict Asaram's bail plea

[India]Feb 21(ANI): The Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected the interim bail application filed by rape convict and self-styled godman Asaram, saying it did not have any sympathy for such criminals.

Asaram, who has been given life term for raping a minor girl, had filed the application citing poor health condition of his wife Laxmi Devi and that he had been lodged in jail for the last five years.

Justice Sandeep Mehta turned down the petition after taking note of the medical reports filed before him.

The judge said,"The court does not have any sympathy with such criminals." Asaram was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in April last year by Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court. He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court had also sentenced two other accused, Shilpi and Sharad, to 20 years jail term each in connection with the case. (ANI)