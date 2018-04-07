  1. Sify.com
  Jodhpur Jail inmates not allowed to meet relatives during Salman's stay

Jodhpur Jail inmates not allowed to meet relatives during Salman's stay

Apr 7

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): During the time Bollywood actor Salman Khan was lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, the prisoners were allegedly not allowed to meet their relatives.

Speaking to ANI, the prisoners' relatives said the police were not letting them meet the prisoners inside jail.

"It is for the first time I am unable to meet my husband," a woman said.

Meanwhile, the actor left the jail premises in the evening, after he was granted bail by a Jodhpur court in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. (ANI)



