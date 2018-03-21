Johri was made a scapegoat, alleges JNU Prof's lawyer

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Lawyer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Johri, on Tuesday, alleged that his client was made a scapegoat.

RK Wadhva, the lawyer of JNU professor Atul Johri, who is accused of sexually harassing female students, told media, "This was a political conspiracy and he was made a scapegoat. The children used to work with the Professor."

Wadhva further claimed that the students had conspired against Johri, "He had reprimanded them for their attendance and asked them to attend classes. The students conspired to complain against him."

This comment from the lawyer comes after Johri was granted a bail by a Delhi Court today. Earlier in the day, he was arrested by the Delhi police on charges of sexual harassment. Earlier, even Johri had claimed that he is a victim of politics. "I have been working in JNU since 2004. I'm a victim of politics," said Johri on the numerous allegations he was faced with. At least nine women now have filed FIRs against Professor Atul Johri from the School of Life Sciences, accusing him of sexual harassment. The students have deemed the suspension of the professor as important because he continues to hold several academic and administrative posts and also that there is a possibility of his interference with the investigation yet to be conducted against him. (ANI)