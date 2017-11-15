'Joint training doctrine' for armed forces released

[India], November 14 (ANI): In an endeavour to promote 'synergy' and 'integration' amongst the Army, Navy and Air Force, the armed forces on Tuesday released a joint training doctrine.

Titled "Joint Training Doctrine, Indian Armed Forces - 2017" was released by the chiefs of staff committee, comprising Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa and Geneal Bipin Rawat.

It is for the first time in the history of the armed forces that such a keystone document has been promulgated.

The document has been prepared in a 'collegiate manner' involving all the three service headquarters. This document will also go a long way in 'fostering initiative' and 'stimulating creativity' for promoting 'integration' between the three services in times to come, the statement from the Defence Ministry said. The concept of putting the 'joint training' to use for promoting 'diplomacy' and 'civil - military interface' have been highlighted in the document. (ANI)