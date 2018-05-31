Jokihat victory a win for 'Laluwaad': Tejashwi Yadav

[India], May 31 (ANI): Attributing the success in the Jokihat assembly by-poll to the win of 'Laluwaad', Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav said the defeat of Janata Dal (United) on its home turf is a lesson for Nitish Kumar and a win for the public who successfully avenged the bad treatment meted out to Lalu Prasad.

"Lalu Prasad is an ideology in himself. People were unhappy about the way he was treated, and they taught Nitish Kumar a lesson in this election by defeating JD(U). The number of votes JD(U) got is less than our victory margin. People of Bihar are continuing to avenge the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar," he told ANI.

The RJD defeated Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and swept the Jokihat by-polls which were held on May 28, with the party's Shahnawaz Alam emerging victorious by over 40,000 votes over JD(U)'s Murshid Alam. The JD(U) was earlier in alliance with the RJD in the state, and presently, in an alliance with the BJP, for which Kumar drew massive flak for showing disloyalty to the RJD. Commenting on Nitish Kumar and his decision to join the BJP, Tejashwi said, "Nitish Kumar has done no 'Vikas' in Bihar, all he has done is making four governments in four years," Jokihat seat in Araria district of Bihar was held by the JD(U) during the 2015 state elections. Sarfaraz Alam had won the Jokihat assembly seat on a JD (U) ticket. He later contested from the RJD and resigned in April from the post of MLA after his victory in the Araria Lok Sabha by-poll.(ANI)