JoSAA 2017 first allotment result declared at josaa.nic.in, check now

New Delhi: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2017 on Wednesday announced the results for the first seat allotment on the official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admissions into IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs courses had registered for JoSAA 2017. The online registration and choice filling for JoSAA were opened on 15 June till 26 June. The candidates will now have to secure admission for their desired institute by July 3.

Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform. As per the reports, about 36000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology, 31 National Institute of Technology, 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology and 20 government funded technical institutions are offering admissions to the students this year. Note for the candidates who will be reporting at NIT Sikkim – for BTech admissions, another venue has been arranged by the authority at Siliguri, West Bengal. Hence candidates can choose either of the locations to report. JoSAA has also said that National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT Ranchi) has withdrawn Mechanical Engineering programme. Candidates may follow the following steps to check JoSAA Seat Allotment result 2017: Step 1: Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Step 2: Homepage will appear, click on the link flashing, ‘Round 1: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee’ Step 3: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality Step 4: Your result will be displayed, take a print out and keep it for future purpose JoSAA was set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions into 97 institutes for the academic year 2017-18.