Journalist alleges thrashing by former MLA's bodyguards

[India], June 25 (ANI): A video journalist was allegedly thrashed and beaten by former Janata Dal (United) JD-U MLA Krishnandan Yadav's security personnel in Bihar's Gaya city.

The incident came to light on Sunday after a video went viral on social media.

Victim Jai Prakash said, "He (security personnel) thrashed me and other journalists too even after we showed him our ID cards. Soon following his actions, the former MLA has apologised and assured that such incident won't occur in future."

The former MLA however claimed that the entire event was misunderstood. "Seems like, the journalist had come in front of our vehicle and were not moving ahead or back. In a rift of the moment, such an incident took place and I apologise for that I also assure that such incident won't happen in the future," said Yadav. (ANI)