Journalist arrested in Delhi for criticizing Konark temple

New Delhi: Abhijit Iyer Mitra was detained in New Delhi on Thursday by police on charges of making derogatory remarks against Odisha.

“Abhijit Iyer has been taken to Nizamuddin police station.He has been told that a case has been registered against him in Odisha. He hasn't been told what the case is or who has registered it. He hasn't been given a copy of the FIR. He's being taken to Saket court for remand. We're going there to oppose it. We haven't even been given a copy of the FIR, so we can't say what the offences are, who the complainant is or under what sections case has been registered,” his lawyer told agency ANI.

Abhijit Iyer has been taken to Nizamuddin police station.He has been told that a case has been registered against him in Odisha. He hasn't been told what the case is or who has registered it. He hasn't been given a copy of the FIR: Counsel for journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HOs5qXv7T7 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

So Odisha Police has arrested my friend @Iyervval for his satirical humor because it “hurt religious sentiments”. This is the other side of Indian democracy where religious sentiment supersedes and prevails over all other fundamental rights. We remain stuck in Middle Ages. Shame. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) September 20, 2018

Apparently, Odisha Police has detained him without a warrant and no one knows his whereabouts. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) September 20, 2018

Earlier, on Thursday, a privilege motion has been moved against journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra in Odisha Assembly today demanding action against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Assembly Speaker has approved proposal to form house committee led by leader of opposition to investigate the matter.

Abhijit is also well-known on Twitter and several Twitterati voiced out their support and condemned his arrest.

This is terrible news. @Iyervval has been detained ??? Really !!!! For what ? For satire? Are we a police state ? #IStandWithAbhijit — Samir Saran (@samirsaran) September 20, 2018

WHAT? Believe @Iyervval has been detained by #Odisha police for "hurting religious sentiments". What are we? Some Sharia nation? — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) September 20, 2018

It is terrifying and unacceptable that an individual can be detained by state police for saying something “offensive”. Stay safe and strong @Iyervval, many, many people are supporting you. https://t.co/0QAc47esvf — Rajeev Mantri (@RMantri) September 20, 2018

On the other hand, Iyer’s statements were discussed in Odisha State assembly with ruling party members Samir Ranjan Dash and Byamokesh Ray raked up the issue related to the alleged derogatory statement Abhijit Iyer-Mitra on the Sun Temple at Konark and Lord Jagannath. The ruling BJD and opposition Congress had demanded action against Iyer.

The ruling party members staged a dharna in the well of the House and later near Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises. In a video uploaded on social media, Mitra is seen criticising the 13th Century temple.

Stating that Mitra has ridiculed the Sun Temple, BJD MLA Sanjay Dasburma had said, "It (Mitra's video) is an insult to the state and its existence. Action should be taken against the man (Mitra)." Konark Sun Temple is a 13th century monument built by King Narasimhadeva I. It is renowned for intricate artwork on the walls.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra said, "It hurts the sentiments of Odisha irrespective of party and religion. He says the art and sculpture are contrary to Hindu culture. This is unwarranted and condemnable." "Mitra should be prosecuted. Contents in the video are enough evidence to prosecute him under the law," Mishra said.

As per information available at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Mitra flew in along with Panda in a chopper on September 15.

BJP legislature party leader K V Singhdeo said, "He (Mitra) is not a BJP man. RSS has nothing to do with the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It is also not in BJP's agenda. Let us not do politics over it." Speaking on BJD's protest against Mitra's remarks, Singhdeo alleged that it was a diversionary tactic of the ruling party to avoid the alleged cooperative bank scam being raised by the BJP and opposition parties.

Apart from his video on Sun Temple, Mitra also uploaded videos of himself flying around the Sun Temple and the Jagannath Temple in Puri on social media.