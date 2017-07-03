Journalist forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram'

New Delhi: A Muslim man and his family were forced to say “Jai Shri Ram” by a group of members they believe belonged to the Bajrang Dal in Bihar after they threatened to set the family’s car on fire if they did not oblige. The incident took place on June 28.

Munne Bharti, a journalist, was traveling with his parents, wife and two children from Karneji village in Vaishali district of Bihar to Raheemabad village in Samastipur.

As the family neared their destination, they got caught in a traffic jam at Margan Chowk on National Highway 28. Bharti says he and family joined the line of trucks that had been halted by people who seemed to Bajrang Dal activists.

They were sporting saffron scarves around their necks and were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Bharti recounts. "As they neared my car, I asked them what the commotion was about," Bharti says. In response, Bharti says, a few of the alleged Bajrang Dal men looked inside his car and noticed his father, who had a beard, and his wife, who was wearing a nikab. "On seeing this, their sloganeering intensified, and before I could understand what was going on, two people shoved their heads into the car through the windows and said, 'Chant Jai Shri Ram or we will set your car on fire', sending me in shock," Bharti recounts in his Facebook post. Fearing for his and his family's life, Bharti goes on to describe how he immediately did what he was asked to, and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' so that he and his family could escape from the spot alive.