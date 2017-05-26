Journalist murder case: Muzaffarpur court allows CBI to inquire Shahabuddin

[India] May 26 (ANI): A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea for questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin in connection with journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

Shahabuddin is alleged to have had Ranjan---the bureau chief of a Hindi daily in Bihar---murdered on May 13 last year.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the case within a few days of the murder.

Shahabuddin has several other cases pending against him.

The CBI counsel submitted that it would soon file charge-sheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar jail in New Delhi. The premier investigating agency has already filed charge-sheet against seven accused persons in the case while two accused, Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Kaif, are on bail. Shahabuddin has been asked to appear before the court on June 9 (ANI)