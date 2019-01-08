Journalist murder case verdict: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to be produced via video conference

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court here on Tuesday directed Haryana government to produce Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh via video conference for the pronouncement of the verdict in the Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder case.

During a hearing, CBI special judge Jagdeep Singh agreed to the application moved by Haryana government for an option to produce the Dera chief in the court through video conference. The court is expected to deliver the verdict in the November 21, 2002 journalist murder case on January 11.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 51-year-old and currently serving 20 years sentence in a rape case at Rohtak's Sunaria jail, is accused of orchestrating the killing of Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist for openly criticising Dera chief in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach.' Given the sensitivity of the case, the District Administration is not leaving anything to chance on the front of security arrangements. Rohtak's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tahir Hussain said: "We have heightened the security of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ahead of January 11 verdict in a murder case against him. "We have established four more police posts, five patrolling parties around the jail, PCRs and three more inspectors have been put on the duty," added Hussain. It is worth mentioning that Panchkula and other towns of Haryana were in the grip of total chaos after the CBI special court on August 25, 2017 sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim to 20-year jail in a rape case. The subsequent violence had killed nearly 41 lives, while many others were left injured. (ANI)