Journalist reporting crowd shortfall at Jan Aakrosh rally heckled

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): A journalist of a TV news channel, who was covering Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Jan Aakrosh Rally at Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, was allegedly heckled by Congress supporters.

The journalist was reporting about the apparent shortfall in the crowd by showing empty seats at the rally.

Spokesperson and Co Head of the Media Department for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit, Praveen S. Kapoor, took to Twitter to highlight the incident, saying, "@INCIndia Goons Misbehaving With A @JK247News Journalist #TabishKalam Who Was Focussing on #NoCrowd at @RahulGandhi's Rally at #RamlilaMaidanDelhi

Congress Leaders including @ajaymaken Should #Appologise to Journalist@TajinderBagga @HarishKhuranna @BJP4Delhi @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/Tbj0q7HVmH — Praveen S. Kapoor (@praveenskapoor) April 29, 2018 Rahul earlier today, addressed a public rally to portray the 'Jan Aakrosh' (public outrage) over the alleged failures and corruption of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The rally, which comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled for May 12, was Rahul's first in Delhi since assuming the post of Congress chief.(ANI)