Journalist shot dead in Tripura

[India], November 21 (ANI): A journalist, Sudip Datta Bhowmik, was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday in Tripura's RK Nagar.

He was reportedly killed inside the battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) in RK Nagar.

"Sudip's was a cold-blooded murder. He was killed inside the Circle Officer's room," Bhowmik's brother told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on September 20, a journalist, Santanu Bhowmik, was killed allegedly while he was covering a road blockade agitation of the IPFT.

Another journalist, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead point blank outside her residence on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 6, triggering protests in many parts of the country.

It was said Lankesh was targetted for her work against right-wing Hindu extremism. (ANI)