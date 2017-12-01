Journalist shot dead in UP: Adityanath directs police to ensure speedy probe

[India], November 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on late Thursday night directed state Director General of Police (DGP) to follow up the investigation of journalist, Naveen Srivastava, who was shot by assailants in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Additional director general of police, (ADG Law and Order), Anand Kumar informed, "journalist Srivastava was shot at by three or four assailants while he was sitting in his hosiery shop".

"We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. Couple of local police teams formed to crack the case," he said.

Earlier in the day, a journalist was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur's Bilhaur Town. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Srivastava. He used to work with Kanpur's Hindustan newspaper. Minutes after the incident, the locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused are on the run. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on. (ANI)