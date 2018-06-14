Journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar

[India], June 14 (ANI): Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday.

Bukhari's Special Police Officer (SPO) also got injured during the attack, and has been shifted to the hospital.

Condemning the incident 'on the eve of Eid', Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over Bukhari's demise.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family," Mehbooba tweeted.

Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000. (ANI)