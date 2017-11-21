Journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik shot dead by Tripura State Rifles jawan

Sudip Datta Bhowmik was a crime reporter with Syandan Patrika. Image: Facebook/Sudip Datta Bhowmik

: A newspaper journalist was shot dead on Tuesday near Tripura's capital Agartala, allegedly by a paramilitary force personnel.

Journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik, 50, was reportedly killed inside the camp of Tripura State Rifles 2nd battalion at RK Nagar in eastern part of Agartala around lunch hour on Tuesday.

The accused soldier, Nandu Reang, who was with Tripura State Rifles, a paramilitary force engaged in counter-insurgency operations, has been arrested.

The shooting took place this afternoon inside the headquarters of 2nd battalion of TSR at RK Nagar, around 30 km from state capital Agartala.

Bhowmick's employers said he was following a lead and had gone there to get more information.

Eyewitnesses reported that the journalist had an argument with the Nandu Reang. As the exchange grew heated, the soldier pulled out his service revolver and shot Bhowmick.

The journalist died at the spot. The police who were looking for his cellphone for clues, say it is missing.

Nandu Reang was overpowered immediately and taken into custody, said Abhijit Saptarshi, a senior police officer. "The motive of the killing or what really happened is not clear. We have started investigations and have taken the jawan in custody," he added.

udip was taken to AGMC in a critical conditioN where THE doctors declared him 'brought dead'. The incident HAS triggered serious reaction from media persons. Sudip WAS working with Bengali daily 'Syandan Patrika' and his elder brother Pradip Datta Bhowmik is the news editor and publisher oF the daily 'Dainik Sambad'. He is survived his wife and a daughter.

In September, a 28-year-old television journalist, Santanu Bhowmik, was killed while covering a clash in Mandai, 35 km from Agartala. Two men - who allegedly belong to the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, a tribal political party demanding a separate homeland - were arrested.