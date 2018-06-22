Journalist Upendra Rai sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday sent journalist Upendra Rai to 14 days judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case.

Rai was under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, so far, however, it did not seek more remand of him for interrogation.

Earlier this month, Rai was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), soon after a Delhi court granted him bail in another case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A special CBI court had granted bail to Rai, accused of being involved in dubious financial transactions and holding an airport security pass, issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), by furnishing false information. Rai, whose name figures in two FIRs filed by the CBI, was arrested on May 3.