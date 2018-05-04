Journalist Upendra Rai sent to 3-day CBI custody for Rs 100cr fraud

[India] May 4 (ANI): Journalist Upendra Rai, who was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in dubious money deals of over Rs 100 crore, has been sent to a three-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the arrest of the senior journalist and deferred the case.

Rai, who was arrested on Thursday, had approached the apex court against his arrest.

The CBI had registered a case against the former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehelka and Sahara Media, on allegations of giving false information to gain access to sensitive areas of national importance such as airports. (ANI)