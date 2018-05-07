Journalist Upendra Rai's CBI custody extended

[India] May 7 (ANI): Journalist Upendra Rai's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody was extended by two days on Monday.

The CBI on Thursday had arrested Rai, former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehelka and Sahara Media, on allegations of giving false information to gain access to sensitive areas of national importance such as airports.

The probe agency also registered a case against Prasun Roy, CSO of Air One Aviation Private Limited, the company and unknown public servants for helping Rai in getting Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP) for all airports across the country.

On May 4, he was sent to three-day CBI custody. On Saturday, the CBI filed a fresh case against Rai for allegedly blackmailing a real estate developer. The case was also registered against his aide Rahul Sharma and other unknown officials of the Income Tax department. Rai and his accomplices allegedly blackmailed directors of White Lion Developers Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. and demanded Rs 15.19 crore from them claiming they can stop raids with their contacts in the Income Tax department and media. According to the F.I.R., Rai informed Kapil Wadhawan, a relative of the promoter of the company that he had sensitive information from the IT department about raids that are to be conducted on the White Lion companies under Benami Act. "He then threatened that he had the potential to tarnish the image of the White Lion companies and promoters due to his media connections," said the complaint, which is now a part of the F.I.R. After his arrest on Thursday, Rai had moved the Supreme Court on Friday to get a protection from the arrest, but the apex court refused to interfere in the case. (ANI)