Journalists condemn Gauri Lankesh murder, calls on Siddaramaiah to order immediate probe

[India], Sept. 6 (ANI): Condemning the brutal killing of Gauri Lankesh, senior journalists termed the incident highly despicable and called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an immediate probe to find the perpetrators.

"What happened was highly despicable. I expect the government of Karnataka to order an immediate probe and find the guilty and punish them," journalist S. Venkat Narayan told ANI.

Lauding Gauri's effort and contribution in the field of journalism, Narayan said that the former was a secular, fearless journalist.

"Lot of local politicians had filled case against her. The point is if one does not agree with what a person is writing, then he/she has the right to go to the court and challenge her and seek justice in judicial manner," he said. Referring to the killing of activists like Kaliburgi, Govind Pansare, Narendra Dhabolkar and now Gauri Lankesh, another journalist Deepak Tiwari said that such incidents are not acceptable in a democracy. "This is something that is not acceptable in a democracy, where we stand for free voice and freedom of expression. All journalists like us support journalists fighting for freedom of expression," he said. Tiwari said that the way Gauri was crusading the politics of communalism in the country is appreciable. Senior journalist Mallikarjun Siddannavar also criticised the killing of Lankesh and said, "She was very talented and had journalistic ideology. Killing was a very cruel act. The people of Karnataka and all the journalist condemn this act." Lankesh was killed on Tuesday at her residence by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm. As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body. Reportedly, Lakesh' body has been shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem and the cremation will take place tomorrow. Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an 'anti-establishment' publication. (ANI)