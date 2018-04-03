Journalists could lose accreditation for spreading 'fake news', says Centre

New Delhi: The government on Monday, 2 April said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace.

An official statement from the information and broadcasting ministry Monday said the government had amended the ‘Guidelines for Accreditation of Journalists’, taking into account the rising instances of fake news across media, especially in newspapers and on TV channels.

The move, however, does not cover websites and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp which are often accused of publishing or spreading fake news.

As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation entitles journalists to several benefits, including access to government buildings and official functions.

The PIB has an accreditation committee that meets at regular intervals. The statement said if a news agency wants to put in accreditation requests for its journalists, it can reach out to this committee, which features representatives from the PCI and the NBA.

The regulatory agencies, while examining requests seeking accreditation, will also check if ‘Norms of Journalistic Conduct’ and ‘Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards’ prescribed by the PCI and NBA respectively, are adhered to by the journalists as part of their regular functioning, the note said, adding that it would be obligatory for journalists to abide by these guidelines.

The Accreditation Committee of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which consists of representatives of both the PCI and the NBA, would be reached out for validating any accreditation request of any news media agency, it said.

While examining the requests seeking accreditation, the regulatory agencies would check whether the ‘Norms of Journalistic Conduct' and ‘Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards', prescribed by the PCI and NBA respectively, are adhered to by the journalists as part of their functioning, the ministry said.

It would be obligatory for journalists to abide by these guidelines, it emphasised.

Committee comprising of senior officers , reps of PCI, NBA, IBF set up for regulations/ policy for digital broadcasting & News portals. Till such time the regulation is not implemented rules cannot be enforced for news portals by industry. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 2, 2018

Accreditation committee comprises of editors, journalists and reps of PCI & NBA; do you think they will victimise one of their own? Also a celebrated senior journalist such as your kind self should support ethical journalism & not ‘fake news’. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 2, 2018

Your concern for fake news would be admirable were it not for 1/your own MP's support to a fake news site like Postcard News. 2/if indeed the mandate is for self-regulation via PCI/NBA, why is govt passing orders? https://t.co/MKjEkMel3C — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) April 2, 2018

3. Is it not possible that motivated complaints will be filed to suspend accreditation until enquiry is on?



4.What is guarantee that these guidelines will check fake news or is it an attempt to prevent genuine reporters from reporting news uncomfortable to establishment?



2/2 — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 2, 2018

Government says, accreditation of #Journalists can be permanently cancelled if person is found generating or propagating #FakeNews



Welcome the decision of the I&B Ministry to frame strict & much needed rules to curb the menace of Fake News. A #Journalist must stick to facts. — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) April 3, 2018

BJP thrives on #FakeNews yet wants to crack down on #media independence and dissent by terming it fake. Getting independent Editors and reporters fired is not enough, now it wants to go after their very accreditation #India @nsui — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) April 3, 2018

Good journalism can be done without govt accreditation. All policy is available online for critical analysis. Officials who want to speak do speak outside of office. Irani threat of accreditation withdrawal meaningless. — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) April 3, 2018

As the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken a step to stop fake news from spreading, senior journalists raised concern about why the order is applicable to “accredited” journalists only.