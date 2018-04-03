  1. Sify.com
  4. Journalists could lose accreditation for spreading 'fake news', says Centre

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 03, 2018 10:44 hrs
New Delhi: The government on Monday, 2 April said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace.

An official statement from the information and broadcasting ministry Monday said the government had amended the ‘Guidelines for Accreditation of Journalists’, taking into account the rising instances of fake news across media, especially in newspapers and on TV channels.

The move, however, does not cover websites and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp which are often accused of publishing or spreading fake news.

As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation entitles journalists to several benefits, including access to government buildings and official functions.

As the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken a step to stop fake news from spreading, senior journalists raised concern about why the order is applicable to “accredited” journalists only.

