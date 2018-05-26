Journalists, TN film fraternity protest over deaths in Thoothukudi

[India], May 26 (ANI): Writers, journalists, and members of the Tamil Nadu film fraternity staged a protest in Chennai on Saturday against the death of 13 people in police firing during Anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

"The present rulers of Centre and State are behaving like coolies to the corporate companies," said Tamil director Ram. "I hope that the judges do not grant them (Sterlite Industry) permission."

The people of Thoothukudi have been protesting against Sterlite industries for months. The protesters were demanding a ban on the Sterlite Industries alleging it was polluting groundwater and various environmental hazards.

The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which has killed 13 people and left 102 injured so far. 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence. Left-Wing organisations also held a protest against the deaths and in solidarity with anti-Sterlite protests on May 23. (ANI)