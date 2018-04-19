Judge Loya verdict: UP CM seeks Rahul's apology

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday tore into Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and demanded his apology for misleading the country on the death of Judge B.H. Loya.

Addressing reporters here soon after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea for a SIT probe into the death of the judge, Adityanath accused the Congress of trying to create a "negative environment in the country" over the issue.

Terming PILs "Political Interest Litigations", he said the Public Interest Litigations were fast becoming a lethal weapon against the nation.

Judge Loya was conducting a trial in a case related to the killing of criminal Sohrabuddin Sheikh, who was allegedly shot in a staged shoot-out.