Judge Loya won't be forgotten, says Rahul

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): A day after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya's death case, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that there is hope and millions of Indians can see the truth.

He also asserted that India would not forget Judge Loya.

Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and wrote, "There is no hope left, everything is managed" say Judge Loya's family. I want to tell them, there is hope. There is hope because millions of Indians can see the truth. India will not allow Judge Loya to be forgotten."

Yesterday, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into Justice Loya's death case, while ruling that he died of natural causes. The court further observed that the petitions were 'frivolous and motivated' and filed to settle political rivalry. Justice Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, before his death in December 2014. As per the official records, Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014, a day after he attended wedding and reception of his colleague's daughter. Maharashtra-based journalist B.S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into his death alleging that he died under mysterious circumstances. (ANI)