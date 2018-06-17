Judicial custody for Hyderabad man accused of killing specially-abled twins

[India], June 17 (ANI): The man accused of killing his sister's specially-abled twins, has been sent to judicial custody.

Hyderabad Police said the statement of the twins' parents has been recorded, and investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the parents in the incident, if any.

In a shocking which came to light on Saturday, the accused, Mallikarjun Reddy, allegedly took his sister's children differently-abled twins to his home on the pretext of playing, and later killed them.

In an interview to ANI, Chaitanyapuri police station Circle inspector Saidaiah said the accused allegedly killed the children to put their parents' misery to an end. "He (accused) thought that the twins' parents are suffering due to their childrens' health, and therefore, killed them. While shifting the bodies, Reddy's residence owner noticed and informed the matter to the police, after which he and his associate, Vivek Reddy, were nabbed," he said. Investigation in the matter is underway. A case has been registered under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)