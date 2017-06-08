Judicial enquiry into Mandsaur violence taken up, says Centre

Mandasur: Expressing concern over the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur District, Union Minister of Steel, Mines and Employment Narendra Singh Tomar today stated that judicial enquiry into this matter has been taken up and violence would be curbed soon.

"This is an unfortunate incident which happened in Mandsaur and we all are saddened by it. Violence has never been accepted in Madhya Pradesh, whenever the farmers demanded their issues were solved. The Chief Minister has also set up a judicial enquiry into this matter only then we can comment on the situation. Appealing for peace to the agitating farmers in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the violence, while the injured would get Rs. 5 lakh each. This shows his sensitivity towards the situation," Tomar told ANI.





Further taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Mandsaur, Tomar asserted that the grand old party should not mix politics over death.





"My advice to the Congress is that don't mix politics over death. Earlier, when the Congress ruled there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have never been fulfilled that is why this violence has occurred. It will be advisable for them not to interfere in such matters," said BJP leader Tomar.





Gandhi who will be in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh today, will be meeting the grieving families of farmers who lost their lives in the police firing. However, the Centre has hit back at Gandhi for publicising the entire matter through his visit, and branded it as a publicity stunt.





Meanwhile, the Congress has rebuffed reports of Gandhi participating in the ongoing farmers protest in Mandsaur, saying such a plan was never on the card for the party.





Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister asserted that his government stands with farmers and assured that various demands have been fulfilled in the past.





"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled," he said.





However, Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress for giving a political tinge to the violence.





The farmers' agitation in Mandsaur district further intensified with protestors setting at least eight to ten vehicles on fire today.





Demanding the presence of Chouhan, the protesting farmers, earlier in the day got into a scuffle with the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur district over them delaying their visit to the area.





Farmers hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.





This unfortunately took an ugly turn yesterday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in two separate incidents of firing in Mandsaur.





The protestors alleged that police fired at them. A judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.