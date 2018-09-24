Judo gold medallist held for stalking and sending obscene pictures

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): National level gold medallist in Judo, Sonu Sharma, has been arrested for stalking and sending obscene pictures to women through social media messaging apps including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The case came under the spotlight after a woman lodged a report in the local police station complaining that a person is mentally harassing her by sending objectionable messages and her pictures on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under section 354A, 354D, 506, 509 IPC and 67A IT Act.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had procured the SIM number on the basis of fake identity. Once the location was traced, the police team conducted a raid in the Bhiwani area and nabbed the accused. Police found out that Sharma was using more than 10 fake Facebook profiles for sending messages to victims. Sharma has been remanded to police custody for further investigation. (ANI)