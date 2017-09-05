'Julie 2': Activists accuse 'non-sanskari' Nihalani of double standards

[India], Sepr 5 (ANI): Women activists have slammed former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani for presenting the upcoming movie 'Julie 2,' branding him as someone who works on "double standards."

Activist Brinda Adege lashed out at Nihalani over the upcoming erotic movie and expressed shock at the government's decision to appoint him as the CBFC Chief.

"There is nothing Sanskari about Nihalani. He functions on double standards. He abused the position he was put into by the government," she said while speaking to ANI.

Further, she took a jibe at his famous 'sanskari' ideas and said, "What type of Sanskar is he trying to talk about while promoting 'Julie 2'? What is the culture and tradition is he talking about when he says that he is attached to Julie 2." In addition to it, she labeled him as a "chauvinist." Activist Nirmala Samant said that Nihalani's stance is opposite to what he used to promote as the CBFC Chief. "He used to like being called Sanskari. It is shocking that by producing the film, he is taking a stand on something which he used to oppose to," she said. Nihalani, often criticized for censoring the content of the films, will this time be "presenting" the upcoming sequel to the 2004 Neha Dhupia's erotic film, 'Julie.' Speaking about the movie, Nihalani said, "Julie 2 should be given an 'A' certificate without any cuts." 'Julie 2,' which is written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair, features Raai Laxmi in the lead role. (ANI)