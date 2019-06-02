Junior ministers confident of their work in Modi govt

[India], May 31 (ANI): Several junior ministers in the new Modi government have expressed confidence that they would fulfil the trust reposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in them and carry out his vision for the second dispensation under him.

V K Singh whose performance as Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs was appreciated for pulling off missions like evacuating immigrants from war-torn Yemen, and now deployed in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said, "PM Modi's decisions are always thought out. I will first understand the new ministry and ensure that the ministry's performance brings change in people's lives and enhances the credibility of the government."

Appointed as the HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, described his ministry as "the backbone" of the nation and said, "Whatever PM Modi has decided must be good. I will try my best." Giriraj Singh, who was MoS (Independent charge) in the MSME ministry in the first term of the Modi government, said as minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said he has already handled this portfolio in Bihar and "I will try to take this ministry to new heights." In his comments after being retained as the MoS (independent charge) Labour and Employment, Santosh Gangwar said, "This government's major focus will be on people employed in the informal sectors. The focus of this ministry has always been on 20 workers in a factory at the cost of more than 50 % of the workforce in the informal sector." Senior BJP leader from Karnataka and cabinet minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who has been given the portfolio of Chemicals and Ferrtilisers said, "Farmers will be one of the biggest priorities of our ministry. Apart from farmers, issues such as medicine and fertilisers will also be in focus." Nityanand Rai, who has been made junior minister of Home Affairs, said, "I will do very hard work to fulfill the expectations of the Prime Minister." (ANI)