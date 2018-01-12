Jurists, social media react to unprecedented SC Judges' press conference

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 12, 2018 17:08 hrs
Four Supreme Court judges

New Delhi: In an unprecedented development, four sitting SC judges, including second-most senior Justice Chelameswar, addressed a press conference expressing concerns over the functioning of the judicial system in India.

Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph – said there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary system in the country if democracy has to be protected. The press conference, a first of its kind for sitting judges of the Supreme Court, was held at the residence of Justice Chelameswar.

Here’s how jurists, the twitterati and social media giants reacted to the startling crisis.

