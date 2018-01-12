Jurists, social media react to unprecedented SC Judges' press conference

New Delhi: In an unprecedented development, four sitting SC judges, including second-most senior Justice Chelameswar, addressed a press conference expressing concerns over the functioning of the judicial system in India.

Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph – said there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary system in the country if democracy has to be protected. The press conference, a first of its kind for sitting judges of the Supreme Court, was held at the residence of Justice Chelameswar.

Here’s how jurists, the twitterati and social media giants reacted to the startling crisis.

We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity & have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the 4 judges & CJI, in fact whole SC come to one opinion & proceed further: S.Swamy pic.twitter.com/dYj6MJPhkO — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media: Salman Khurshid, senior advocate on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges. pic.twitter.com/vtGg2JRQYJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

"It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step": Prashant Bhushan, lawyer & politician pic.twitter.com/Mrv5BZPjSk — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

I think it's a historic Press Conference. It was very well done. I think we, the people of India, have a right to know what is going on within the judiciary & I welcome this: Indira Jaising, Supreme Court advocate on PC by 4 Supreme Court judges pic.twitter.com/0Mav1DzmjI — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

"I am sure they exhausted all other possible remedies. One could see the pain on their faces when they were speaking. The question is of natural justice. Judge must always be above suspicion, like Caesar's wife": KTS Tulsi, Senior Advocate SC on the press conference by judges pic.twitter.com/FIFpWmA1Es — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 12, 2018

Absolutely unprecedented, the press conference of the four senior judges of supreme court. Most important take away 'when national interest is at stake ordinary rules of business do not apply. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) January 12, 2018

Sitting Supreme Court judges hold a press conference. Appeal to preserve Supreme Court to protect democracy .



This is indeed an alarming situation. I don't remember ever a PC by siting judges.



India Wake Up https://t.co/0bi5r58DHY — Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) January 12, 2018

If 4 senior judges of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Chelameswar, say that India's apex court is not in order, where do the common people of this country put their faith on? — Anjan Chakraborty (@seeanjan) January 12, 2018

We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger — Congress (@INCIndia) January 12, 2018

There must be some serious reason that they were left with no other option but to hold a Press Conference. But what connection Loya has with this? I know nothing about this & I don't want to make comments about any political matter: Mukul Mudgal, retired SC judge pic.twitter.com/oWWVb2t9WT — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

This is a black day for Judiciary. Today's press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned : Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer pic.twitter.com/lIPabrRNjS — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Breaking: extraordinary press conference, first of its kind, called by 4 SC judges, led by Justice Chelameshwar. All is not right on the highest judiciary.. HUGE!! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 12, 2018