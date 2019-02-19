Just a formality for their own benefit: Narayan Rane on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday hit out at the Shiv Sena and BJP's alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and said that it is just a "formality," which is for their own benefit and not the people.

"I had said this in the past that Shiv Sena and BJP alliance will happen. But there was no excitement on the faces of BJP and Shiv Sena leaders. What has happened to the decision of Uddhav Thackeray to go solo? Both parties criticised each other at all level. This alliance is not for the people of Maharashtra, it's for their own benefit. This alliance is just a formality and nothing else," Rane told media here.

However, Rane said that he will not resign from his MP post in Rajya Sabha. "I am not a member of BJP. I will send them letter when I will announce my own party's manifesto. My target is Shiv Sena and will give candidates against them. I will contest the election. I don't want to be part of the Opposition's grand alliance. I have not thought about it. Shiv Sena won't win more than 10 seats in Lok Sabha," Rane said. In a joint press conference in Mumbai alongside BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis formally announced the alliance between Shiv Sena and the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and BJP on 25 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, where 48 seats are at stake. The two parties have agreed to contest an equal number of seats in the Assembly polls. (ANI)