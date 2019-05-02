Just like Osama bin Laden, the countdown for Masood Azhar has begun: Yogi Adityanath

[India], May 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hailed the United Nations for designating Azhar Masood a "global terrorist" and said the chief of the terror organization JeM should start counting his days now just like Osama bin Laden.

On Wednesday, the United Nations (UN) designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China also joined efforts to blacklist him by lifting its technical hold.

While campaigning for BJP candidate from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Adityanath said, "Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to waise bhi bohot ache shooter hai, to ye mankar chaliye ki ab Osama Bin Laden ki tarah Azhar Masood ki bhi ulti ginti shuru ho gayi hai."

Adityanath later went on to criticise Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not lauding the central government for the same. "Till now, Rahul Gandhi has not congratulated the Indian government and not praised its efforts. You can understand Congress' intentions (from this). If Congress had developed the country in right manner... then India would have been a superpower," he said. In the last five years, India has become a strong nation in the world, Adityanath said."Aaj jab Modiji Rajasthan me bhashan de rahe hote hai, garmi yaha pad rahi hoti hai, lekin pasina Imran Khan ko Pakistan me aata hai. (When PM Modi speaks it causes his counterpart Imran Khan to sweat in Pakistan) ," he said . He added, "Earlier when Congress party was in power, Pakistan used to kill our jawans and the people of the ruling party used to stay mum. Within 48 years Pakistan returned our Wing Commander. Imagine what would have happened if Congress was in power?" (ANI)